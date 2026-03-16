Joan Laporta re-elected FC Barcelona president until 2031 with two thirds of the votes

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Joan Laporta has been chosen again FC Barcelona president, in the elections held on Sunday, with 68.18% of the votes, more than double than his only rival, Víctor Font. He will be president of the club until 2031, with the support of many important players like Lamine Yamal or Aitana Bonmatí, the men's coach Hansi Filck, and Catalan politicians Jordi Pujol or Ernest Urtasun.

The electoral process took a twist when former Barça manager Xavi Hernández sided with Font and revealed that Laporta stopped the signing of Leo Messi in 2023, because he feared the Argentinian player would have more influence than him. Some other sources, including LaLiga president Javier Tebas, refuted those claims, and Laporta's reputation wasn't seriously affected.

Only 48,480 members, 42.34% of the census, voted in the elections. Sill, Laporta enjoyed a wide lead over the opposition, and an image of Laporta celebrating the victory alongside players like Raphinha, Gerard Martín, Casadó, Olmo, Bernal, Fermín, and Pedri showed that the good sporting results are the best and main reason for any Barça president to gain the trust of the members and remain in power.