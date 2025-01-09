Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona's president, could face disciplinary action after "shameful" behaviour including insults

HQ

Joan Laporta, club president in FC Barcelona, was overjoyed when he heard the good news yesterday, that the Spanish government had agreed to grant the club a cautionary measure (very quickly) and allow Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor to play, despite their licences having been revoked by LaLiga because the club didn't abide to the financial rules.

Well, overjoyed might be a soft way to put it. TV cameras in Saudi Arabia, where the club is currently playing the Spanish Supercup, caught the president doing "the flip" when he found out, in a way to release his frustration. It looks unprofessional, but it can be understandable: an unfavourable decision could have meant his end as Barcelona's president, forced to resign.

However, the worst part came later, in the balcony of the stadium, where it was reported that the president called "shameless" and "cowards" to other RFEF (Spanish Royal Football Federation) members present at the stadium. Some reports say that he also called them "mother f***rs".

One day later, Spanish outlet AS is reporting that RFEF is studying taking disciplinary actions against Laporta because of his unprofessional a thuggish behaviour, describing it as "shameful". They also say that they were surprised by his attitude, because previously he had been "correct" and polite... but he lost his mind when he found out about the news that (provisionally) saves his position.