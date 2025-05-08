Joan Laporta, Barça president: "We are not in Munich basically because of refereeing decisions"

HQ

Joan Laporta, FC Barcelona's president, sent a message to Barça supports on their official TV channel, Barça One, thanking fans their support throughout the season, and asking them to focus back to LaLiga, with four games remaining and four points ahead of pursuer Real Madrid, with a Clásico taking place next Sunday. "We have to fill Montjuïc to give warmth to the team."

However, the words that caused more surprises were those directed to the referee decision on the 4-3 lost against Inter: "Yesterday it wasn't to be: we fought to achieve it and reach the final in Munich, but it wasn't to be. Basically, because of refereeing decisions that went against us, but this has to make us stronger in order to have the right mentality."

Laporta puts "basically" all the blame on the referee, Marciniak, who also angered the players and coach Hansi Flick, because "every 50-50 decision went their way".

Laporta also had some words towards the basketball team, who in the same day as the football game, lost 85-84 to Monaco in the Euroleague and were eliminated from the Final Four.