JMGO unveils the world's smallest laser TV

JMGO has just introduced its game-changing O2S Ultra at CES 2025, a tiny but mighty laser TV that's set to revolutionize home entertainment. Measuring just 12.3 x 11.4 x 5.5 inches—roughly the size of a shoebox—this compact marvel promises a big-screen experience like never before. With the ability to project a stunning 100-inch image from just 5.75 inches away, the O2S Ultra makes efficient use of space while delivering breathtaking 4K visuals. It's a true innovation that doesn't just fit into any room, but enhances it.

What's particularly striking is the O2S Ultra's advanced MALC™ 3.0 technology, which combines excellent brightness, color accuracy, and contrast in a way that previous projectors could only dream of. With a contrast ratio of 1,800:1, it promises exceptional picture quality in both dark and well-lit environments. Whether it's movie night or a daytime sports game, this laser TV has you covered with vibrant colors and sharp details, making it perfect for any viewing scenario.

What truly sets this product apart is its intuitive, hassle-free setup, thanks to features like automatic keystone correction and smart screen adjustments. On top of that, the integration of Google TV and Dolby Vision brings endless streaming possibilities right to your living room. Slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2025, the O2S Ultra is primed to make waves in home entertainment. How do you think the O2S Ultra will change the way we experience home entertainment?