J.K. Simmons says his favourite video game role is Portal 2: "I could have done the feature film"

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J.K. Simmons might have one of the most recognisable voices in Hollywood. With tones like his, of course he's asked to do a lot of voice roles in TV, movies, and of course, video games. He's served the Absolute in Baldur's Gate III, dusted off his Omni-Man suit for Invincible VS and Mortal Kombat, and become the president in Command & Conquer. But, if Simmons had to pick a favourite video game role he's played, it has to be Cave Johnson.

The head of Aperture Science was an immediate favourite for Simmons, who said on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast that he would have played the role of Cave Johnson in any medium. "It was such a hilarious script. I could have done the feature film, or the play, or whatever. It was just such fun writing," Simmons said (transcription via PC Gamer).

Simmons returned to the role on a couple of occasions, playing Johnson once more in the 2022 spin-off Aperture Desk Job, and voicing the Cave Johnson announcer pack for Dota 2 in the same year. If there was ever to be a live-action Portal adaptation, we're sure he'd want to return again, so long as the writing remains as strong as it is in the games.