J.K. Simmons reveals that voice work on Invincible's fourth season has already begun

While the third season of Invincible has only just begun, with a three-episode premiere that impressed, you'll be glad to know that work is well underway on the fourth season, which was greenlit a while back. Following many promises that the animated series would stick to a more regular release cadence going forward, one of the leading actors on the series has now provided an update on the next season of the show.

Speaking with Collider, J.K. Simmons, known for portraying Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man in the show, has confirmed that he has already started some voice work for the next batch of episodes.

Simmons said: "Yeah, we actually have, dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season. And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again."

Since Invincible: Season 3 will wrap up in March 2025, it would be reasonable to assume that we'll have to wait until 2026 for the next season. Hopefully however, since voice work is underway, it will be earlier in the next calendar year again, as was the case with this season.