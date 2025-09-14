J.K. Rowling sparks debate after quoting Hitler while reacting to Charlie Kirk's assassination The author links free speech, extremism and violence in controversial reaction.

HQ The assassination of Charlie Kirk has been making headlines for the last few days, and many people have being commenting about it. Among them, J.K. Rowling, who thrust into the center of debate after a viral thread on free speech and political violence. The Harry Potter author drew widespread attention for arguing that censorship and authoritarianism can escalate into terrorism, quoting Hitler's writings to underscore her point. Her comments, widely shared online, triggered heated discussions over where free expression ends and incitement begins. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! J.K. Rowling at a press conference to promote her "Open Book Tour". Kodak Theatre, Hollywood, CA. 10-15-07 // Shutterstock