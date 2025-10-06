JK Rowling slams Emma Watson in scathing post on social media

For a long time, JK Rowling and the actors who portrayed her young wizard apprentices in the Harry Potter films maintained a respectful tone toward one another. However, as many have perceived Rowling's views on the trans community as clearly discriminatory, the tone has hardened.

This applies to Rowling and Daniel Radcliffe, and especially to Rowling and Emma Watson. Rowling has now published a lengthy post on X, in which she harshly attacks the actors who became famous thanks to her world, writing:

"Emma and Dan in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right - nay, obligation - to critique me and my views in public. Years after they finished acting in Potter, they continue to assume the role of de facto spokespeople for the world I created."

She then directs her comments specifically at Watson, who has long been an outspoken critic of Rowling's views on trans issues and has made several notable statements on the matter, writing that Watson has lived a wealthy, sheltered life with no real experiences:

"Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life she's ignorant of how ignorant she is. She'll never need a homeless shelter. She's never going to be placed on a mixed sex public hospital ward. I'd be astounded if she's been in a high street changing room since childhood. Her 'public bathroom' is single occupancy and comes with a security man standing guard outside the door. Has she had to strip off in a newly mixed-sex changing room at a council-run swimming pool? Is she ever likely to need a state-run rape crisis centre that refuses to guarantee an all-female service? To find herself sharing a prison cell with a male rapist who's identified into the women's prison?"

Rowling argues that, unlike Watson, she didn't have such opportunities but was forced to grow up under much harsher conditions:

"I wasn't a multimillionaire at fourteen. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous. I therefore understand from my own life experience what the trashing of women's rights in which Emma has so enthusiastically participated means to women and girls without her privileges."

Ironically, Rowling says that it was new positive comments from Watson that prompted her to write the long post, claiming that public opinion has started to swing more in her favour and that Watson is now just jumping on the bandwagon after previously being more negative.

The Harry Potter actors have repeatedly been asked over the years how they view Rowling, and they usually answer along the lines of saying that they like her very much and are grateful, but that it's possible to hold two thoughts at once and at the same time be critical of her views on trans issues.

How and if Watson will respond to this outburst remains to be seen. It is very unusual to see someone in Rowling's position so publicly and completely tear down a person's character. What do you think about her comments?