JK Rowling slams Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson's support for transgender folk

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has been in a lot of trouble in recent years because she simply refuses to accept the transgender movement, particularly how it's affecting young folk. On several occasions, Rowling has stated via X that only those born with reproductive organs (XX chromosomes) are women while transwomen are men pretending to be women, leading to massive amounts of anger, online hate and boycotts of her books and the films/games based on them.

Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe & Emma Watson are two of those who cursed Rowling's stance and more or less apologised for her statement, which led to Rowling not being invited by Warner Bros./HBO to do reunion shows where everyone involved in the hyper-popular films gathered in front of the cameras. In a new series of tweets, Rowling now condemns the actors who, according to her, were on the wrong side.

Rowling via X:

"Over the last four years, Hilary Cass has conducted the most robust review of the medical evidence for transitioning children that's ever been conducted. Mere hours after it was released to the press and public, committed ideologues are doubling down. These are people who've deemed opponents 'far-right' for wanting to know there are proper checks and balances in place before autistic, gay and abused kids - groups that are all overrepresented at gender clinics - are left sterilised, inorgasmic, lifelong patients.

I understand that the review's conclusions will have come as a seismic shock to those who've hounded and demonised whistleblowers and smeared opponents as bigots and transphobes, but trying to discredit Hilary Cass's work isn't merely misguided. It's actively malign. Even if you don't feel ashamed of cheerleading for what now looks like severe medical malpractice, even if you don't want to accept that you might have been wrong, where's your sense of self-preservation? The bandwagon you hopped on so gladly is hurtling towards a cliff. And if I sound angry, it's because I'm bloody angry. I read Cass this morning and my anger's been mounting all day. Kids have been irreversibly harmed, and thousands are complicit, not just medics, but the celebrity mouthpieces, unquestioning media and cynical corporations.

The consequences of this scandal will play out for decades. You cheered it on. You did all you could to impede and misrepresent research. You tried to bully people out of their jobs for opposing you. Young people have been experimented on, left infertile and in pain."

A follower wrote this in response to the posts above:

"Just waiting for Dan and Emma to give you a very public apology ... safe in the knowledge that you will forgive them".

Rowling's response in which she calls out the actors:

"Not safe, I'm afraid. Celebs who cosied up to a movement intent on eroding women's hard-won rights and who used their platforms to cheer on the transitioning of minors can save their apologies for traumatised detransitioners and vulnerable women reliant on single sex spaces."