J.K. Rowling rejoices over new Harry Potter series

Harry Potter's creator is, to say the least, excited about the new HBO adaptation of the series. After reading the scripts for the first episodes, she took to social media and praised it as "so, so, SO good". The development of the series, which will adapt all seven books - one per season - is something she has understandably followed extremely closely. She further clarified that she did not write the script herself, but has worked "closely" with the scriptwriting team.

Filming will begin later this summer and the premiere is scheduled for next year or, at worst, the year after, depending on how well the work progresses.

As we have mentioned on several occasions, however, there is still considerable opposition to her involvement, even among the cast. Over 400 people - including actors Bella Ramsey, Nicola Coughlan, and Paapa Essiedu (who plays Snape) - have signed an open letter protesting Rowling's involvement, given her comments about transgender people.

However, HBO executive Casey Bloys defends her place on the team and assures that Rowling is an executive producer and that her political views will not infiltrate the story in any way.

