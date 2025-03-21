J.K. Rowling hints that the Harry Potter actors have ruined the films for her

HQ

Rowling has been thrust back into the spotlight after a post on X, where she was asked which actors immediately ruin a film for her. To which she replied: "Three guesses". A not-so-subtle answer that many now choose to interpret as the three main characters in the Harry Potter films: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The relationship between Rowling and these three has been strained, to say the least, for a number of years, as she made a number of statements that were perceived by many as transphobic. Radcliffe was the first to publicly distance himself from Rowling's comments, followed by Watson and Grint, all of whom have been clear in their support for transgender rights.

Which actor or actors automatically ruin a film for you?