J.K. Rowling draws parallels between Neil Gaiman and Harvey Weinstein

HQ

Amid sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman, J.K. Rowling has sparked debate by comparing the accusations to the high-profile case of Harvey Weinstein. Gaiman, known for works like Good Omens and The Sandman, faces accusations ranging from coercion and abuse to serious criminal acts, as detailed in a report by Vulture. In a post on X, Rowling highlighted the similarities between the claims, focusing on the use of non-disclosure agreements and monetary settlements to silence victims. The controversy has already impacted Gaiman's career, with Amazon's Good Omens concluding in a single special rather than a full season and Disney halting its adaptation of The Graveyard Book. As Rowling's remarks add fuel to the fire, the question remains: will the allegations reshape the entertainment industry's approach to accountability?

What do you think about the situation and Rowling's comparison?