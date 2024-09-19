J.K. Rowling confirms she is working on a "futuristic" novel

HQ

After creating the worldwide phenomenon of Harry Potter, author J.K. Rowling has continued to be very productive, not only expanding the Harry Potter universe further, but also creating the Cormoran Strike novels under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

But what will she do after that? Well, via social media, Rowling was asked if she would consider writing a "space odyssey". It turns out that she's not going to do that, but has already started working on a futuristic earthbound story.

Given that Rowling is Rowling, there's a good chance that whatever it is eventually will be filmed and maybe even appear in the gaming world one day. How keen are you on sci-fi by J.K. Rowling?