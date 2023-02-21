J.K. Rowling clarifies her anti-trans comments in a new podcast called The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling

HQ

Hogwarts Legacy was released on February 10, 2023, and the game has been a huge success. You can read our review about it right here. The game is set in the same universe as Harry Potter books and movies, but about 100 years before Harry set his foot inside the walls of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The author of Harry Potter books, J.K. Rowling, has previously made conservative comments on Twitter, and this has given her a label of being a transphobe. There was even an attempt to boycott Hogwarts Legacy, even though Rowling had nothing to do with game's development.

J.K. Rowling now gets to say her side of the story, and this happens in a new seven-episode podcast series called The Witch Trials of J.K. Rowling. The first 2 episodes are coming out today, February 21, on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and "other audio platforms". New episodes are released on a weekly basis.

"What has interested me in recent years, particularly on social media [is when fans say], 'You've ruined your legacy. Oh, you could have been beloved forever, but you chose to say this.' And I think: 'You could not have misunderstood me more profoundly.'"

"I never set out to upset anyone. However, I was not uncomfortable with getting off my pedestal."

Thanks, Variety.