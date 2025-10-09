JK Rowling and Mia Khalifa clash on X about politics: "Shut up you fucking cunt"

HQ

A blistering exchange on X between author JK Rowling and former adult‑film star and commentator Mia Khalifa dominated social media this week after Rowling shared a column criticising parts of the pro‑Palestine protest movement.

Rowling's repost of a Spectator piece (Why won't the Left call out anti-Semitism for what it is?) about chants and the language used at demonstrations prompted an immediate, profane reply from Khalifa. A one‑line quote‑tweet that read: "Shut up you fucking cunt."

JK Rowling and Mia Khalifa // Gamereactor

Rowling's reshared passage argued that some protest slogans and behaviour risked crossing into incitement and needed to be called out, which drew swift and polarised responses online from users on both sides of the debate.

Khalifa's reply (which was viewed millions of times on X and was copied widely across social platforms) distilled the anger of many who view Rowling as a recurring flashpoint when she weighs in on political and social matters.

