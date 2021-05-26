JJ Abrams says the Portal movie is still in the works at Warner Bros.

Despite seemingly disappearing from the face of the Earth, the movie adaptation of Portal is apparently still in the works, as producer JJ Abrams has stated in an interview with IGN at Super 8's 4K Blu-ray press day.

"We actually do have a script that's being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]," said Abrams. "We're really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing's finally on the rails."

The movie is still rather hush-hush, with a lot of the details being kept under wraps for the time being, but Abrams did speak a little further about the project. "It's got enormous potential for a lot of reasons, one of which is because of the limited narrative of the game, as ingeniously told as it is, the potential of it is so huge. It's gonna be super fun."

No information has been given on casting or the exact plot lines still, but hopefully if a script is being written, we can look to some more news coming down the line.

Thanks, IGN.