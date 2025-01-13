Jizai unveils robotic table lamp at CES

HQ

During CES last week, we saw all manner of unusual and crazy inventions and innovations. As part of this effort, Japanese robotics company Jizai unveiled a new project that they had in the works, with this essentially being a table lamp with working robotic legs.

It's known as the Mi-Mo, and as Jizai describes it officially, it's a "customisable General-Purpose AI robot". As for what this means in its entirety remains to be seen as Jizai promises to unleash detailed information about the robot in early 2025, but we can infer that the aim of this gadget is to offer a table companion that can waddle around and conveniently place itself near to you regardless of where you are sitting to ensure you always have somewhere to pop down your drink and also have good lighting to read a book.

It's an interesting concept but a much more interesting design, as it looks like the Pixar lamp with crab legs. Essentially, it looks like something Sid from Toy Story would have made. Either way, we can expect to hear more about what Jizai has planned with this creation in the coming months.