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Pokémon Pokopia

Jirachi is debuting in Pokémon Pokopia as of next week

The Wish Pokémon is bringing the next themed event to the cosy game.

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Ever since Pokémon Pokopia debuted on Nintendo Switch 2 devices earlier this year, the game has steadily been enhanced and expanded with limited-time events that add new creatures and items.

The next in line will officially bring the mythical Wish Pokémon, Jirachi, to the game, all as part of a limited-time event that kicks off on June 23. The premise of this event will be to befriend Jirachi and then to collect shining wish notes that can be exchanged for items that are inspired by the starry sky.

To find Jirachi, expect the creature to take over the Pokémon Centre in the starting area of Withered Wasteland, as was the case with the Hoppip for the game's first limited event after launch.

For more on Pokémon Pokopia, at the recent Nintendo Direct, it was revealed that the game will soon be expanded with major DLC, the first being Bubbly Basin in August.

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