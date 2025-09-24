Jimmy Kimmel's return monologue poised to break host's YouTube views record If the current pace continues, the video could claim the top spot by the end of the day.

HQ After a week-long suspension, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is officially back. Now, Jimmy Kimmel's comeback to ABC is attracting massive online attention, with his opening monologue hitting 11 million views in just 12 hours. His all-time most-watched monologue, about his son's health, currently sits at 14 million views, meaning Kimmel needs roughly three million more clicks to set a new record. The clip is averaging about one million views per hour, so if the current pace continues, the video could claim the top spot by the end of the day. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to watch his entire monologue, you can do so in the video below or through the following link. Go!