Jimmy Kimmel Live! returns after ABC suspension: Watch his full monologue for free

After a week-long suspension, Jimmy Kimmel Live! is officially back, and Jimmy Kimmel has returned with a pointed message on the value of free expression. In his first monologue since the cancellation, the host reflected on the suspension of his late-night show. "This show is not important," Kimmel said during his first monologue since Disney, which owns ABC, suspended his late-night show from the network last week under pressure from Trump officials over his comments on the shooting of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. "What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to watch his entire monologue, you can do so in the video below or through the following link. Go!