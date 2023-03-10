Jimmy Fallon and The Super Mario Bros. Movie ensemble sings the Mario theme

HQ

Today is March 10, which is of course Mario Day (Mar10). This is something Jimmy Fallon, his band The Roots and the cast from The Super Mario Bros. Movie decided to celebrate with a song.

And not just any song. It's the main theme from the classic Super Mario Bros. that was originally released in 1985 (the year after in Europe). They also have a couple of surprises stuck in there in a light-hearted and also cheeky way that we think you will enjoy just as much as we did.

You can watch the video below - and make sure to watch until the end! It's good fun and a playful way to start the weekend.

Remember that the ticket sales for The Super Mario Bros. Movie also start today, so make sure you get good seats. The film premieres on April 5.