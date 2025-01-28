Jimmy Butler's saga continues: The Miami Heat player is suspended for a third time in a month

HQ

Jimmy Butler, once the star for Miami Heat, earning a steals leader award in 2021, is spoiling his now inevitable exit from the East NBA club, after being suspended three times in one month. This one, indefinite, meaning he likely won't play again.

The 35-year-old player said that he had lost the "joy of play" in Miami, and was first suspended in January for seven games (without pay) because of "conduct detrimental to the team" throughout the season. He was later suspended a second time, missing two games for missing a flight. The third one, as stated by the club, is "for an indefinite period to last no fewer than five games".

"The suspension is due to a continued pattern of disregard of team rules, engaging in conduct detrimental to the team and intentionally withholding services. This includes walking out of practice earlier today", the club said. According to The Associated Press, Butler left the practice session earlier when he was told that he wouldn't be in the starting line-up for the next game against Orlando Magic (one that Heat ended up winning 125-119). Butler has been in the starting line-up in all of his 560 appearances.

The deadline for the transfer market, February 6, is closing in, and Miami Heat is running out of time to trade the player. It is proving difficult because of financial restrictions regarding the largest salaries and bigger-spending teams.

With a $48.8 million salary this season, Butler has already missed $3 million due to the recent suspensions.