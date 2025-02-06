Jimmy Butler gets his way and is transferred to Golden State Warriors as part of a four-team deal

HQ

Jimmy Butler has found a new home. ESPN reporter Shams Charania was the first to announce that the former Miami Heat star, after months passively and actively saying that he didn't want to stay at Miami, will join Golden State Warriors. Before that, Butler earned three suspensions in two months due to his conduct "detrimental to the team". His final suspension was due to leaving early a training when he found out that he wouldn't be a headline player, the last straw in "a continued pattern of disregard of team rules".

Butler, 35, has been a star at Miami Heat, and earned a steals leader award in 2021. However, his discomfort with the team, apparently because the club didn't agree to his salary demands, gave way to a sad ending for him. Now, he will join veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green for Golden State Warrios until 2026-27 season, hoping to improve the team' standings, currently eleventh in the West Conference.

In return, Miami Heat will receive Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and 2025 protected first-round pick from the Warriors. The deal also includes P.J. Tucker from Utah Jazz. Jazz receives Dennis Schröder, and Detroit Pustons receive Lindy Waters III and Josh Richardson.