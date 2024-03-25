Jim Ryan's 30-year PlayStation career has been honoured with a Stars collectible

HQ

Let's face it, we all want to be immortalised as a bobblehead. It's the ultimate sign of respect for one's efforts and commendations and Sony knows this as it has now given one of its longest-standing veterans the bobblehead treatment.

Former PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has now been turned into a bobblehead that can be acquired through the PlayStation Stars programme. By simply playing one of a selection of games that Ryan "championed" over the years, you'll be able to add the digital collectible to your collection.

These games include The Last of Us: Part II, God of War: Ragnarök, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and even Destiny 2.

Regardless of your opinion of how Ryan ran and operated PlayStation during his tenure at the top of the company, this is a nice way to honour a veteran of the gaming titan.

Thanks, VGC.