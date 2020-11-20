Jim Ryan thinking about a similar service to Game Pass for PS5, but it's too early "to talk about it"

You're watching Advertisements

Xbox Game Pass is certainly one of the most important features introduced by Microsoft, to the point of reviving the doom of Xbox One after a long time. Microsoft's service is brilliant, game-packed and undoubtedly driven sales of both Xbox Series X | S, although both platforms don't have actual and proper launch games. Sony hasn't managed to compete in any way to the service, despite PlayStation Now, but that hasn't stopped the company from thinking of a way to stand up to the competition.

Sony Interactive Entertainment's President and CEO , Jim Ryan, spoke briefly about it in a recent interview with the Russian news agency TAAS on the occasion of the European launch of PlayStation 5. The SIE boss preferred a very vague answer on that argument, saying that there's news on the way about a service like that, but that it's not yet the right time to talk about it.

In short, it seems that Sony is also working on it, even if Jim Ryan hasn't said much more. We're really curious to find out how Sony will attempt to compete with Xbox Game Pass's currently undisputed dominance on this front - as those who subscribe to the Ultimate version, in addition to accessing over 100 games, can also take advantage of EA Play services.

What do you think of PlayStation Now?