Jim Ryan: The PlayStation event showed "the best and most varied catalog of games possible"

Sony had their first major showcase in an very long time this week, with the last one taking place 2021. While there was a ton of games being shown, the event was still met with fairly lukewarm enthusiasm from gamers who thought there wasn't enough exclusives, not enough AAA titles and too much live service.

But one person who still think it went great and showed Sony's "unwavering commitment" to offer PlayStation fans "the best and most varied catalog of games possible" is the PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan. Here's the full quote from the press release:

"Our fans expect and deserve a steady cadence of amazing content. Today's presentation demonstrates our unwavering commitment to offering them the best and most varied catalog of games possible. It also highlights the tremendous popularity and power of the PS5 as the global development community rallies to push its advanced capabilities to the limit. We're investing heavily in the future with innovative best-in-class hardware like PlayStation VR2 and the newly revealed Project Q, and our expansion into PC, Mobile, and Live Service gaming is transforming how and where our content can be enjoyed."

Do you agree with Ryan, or did you expect more or something else?