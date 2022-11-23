Jim Ryan: "The choices gamers have today will disappear" if Microsoft buys Activision Blizzard

HQ

In roughly six months from now, Activision Blizzard will be entirely owned by Microsoft if the world's competition authorities approve the deal. The PlayStation boss Jim Ryan has tried his best to stop this in various ways, and as the deal is moving towards a closure, he seems to be getting more aggressive and outspoken about all this.

When speaking to New York Times recently, Ryan said that consumer choices will go away if Microsoft gets their way, while also adding that Microsoft historically tries to dominate entire industries:

"[Microsoft is] a tech giant with a long history of dominating industries. It is highly likely that the choices gamers have today will disappear if this deal goes ahead."

Jim Ryan seems to mainly care about the Call of Duty franchise, and it was revealed earlier this week that Microsoft has offered Sony to keep the series on PlayStation for another ten years even if they get to buy Activision Blizzard, which means it will still be available well into the next generation. If this will be enough to make Sony change their mind remains to be seen, but judging from Ryan's comments, it seems like he is still very much worried about this.