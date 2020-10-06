Jim Ryan: "PlayStation 5 to sell more than PS4 in the first fiscal year"

You're watching Advertisements

While the world eagerly awaits PlayStation 5's launch - scheduled for November 19 in Europe - SIE President Jim Ryan says he's quite confident about the performance of Sony's next-gen console.

In a recently released interview in Korea (reported by Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad), Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO argued that the next PlayStation aims to sell more than PlayStation 4, in the platform's first fiscal year.

However, Ryan has not provided exact numbers, but if we think that PS4 sold 7 million units by April 2014 (the console was launched in November 2013), it seems that the Japanese company has big plans for their new console in terms of sales. Ultimately, PS5 is sold out pretty much everywhere, even though Sony has already said it will stock up on stores soon and deliver the first wave in time for launch.

Thanks to Metro UK.