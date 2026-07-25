Jim Parsons wouldn't return as Sheldon Cooper "for any amount of money"

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The Big Bang Theory had the sitcom world in a stranglehold when it first premiered. Running for 12 seasons, it saw actors like Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki, and more shoot to fame from playing plucky nerds. However, if you were hoping for some kind of reunion series somewhere down the road, perhaps expect it to come without Sheldon Cooper, as Jim Parsons has said he'd never want to return to the role.

Speaking on All Out with Jon Dean, Parsons explained that the role made him miserable, largely because of the pressure involved in being a key role in such a widely seen sitcom. "I look back now and realise there were in many ways some of the best moments of my life, [but] I was miserable," Parsons said.

"I was not happy. I was stressed. I felt that there were so many plates I was supposed to be keeping in the air and the success and the good things of life that were happening were only due to this overwork," he continued. When asked if he'd ever return to the role of Sheldon Cooper, Parsons was clear that he wouldn't.

"I wouldn't do that again, for any amount of money...It was stressful and miserable at times. I made myself miserable." Parsons spent nine years sober while filming the sitcom, and led himself into a place of complete discipline. That mental stress clearly took its toll, even if fans adore the character of Sheldon to this day.