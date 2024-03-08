Jim Parsons will play Sheldon again in the Young Sheldon finale

HQ

After seven successful seasons, The Big Bang Theory spinoff Young Sheldon is finally ending on May 16. This will be a special episode, one hour long, and it turns out Jim Parsons will show up, once again playing the character Sheldon. And we're actually getting more than that, as Sheldon's wife Amy Farrah Fowler (played by Mayim Bialik) is also confirmed to return.

No details are known on how this will fit into the show, or if any other members from The Big Bang Theory cast will make a cameo. Parsons has been involved in Young Sheldon ever since the beginning, functioning as executive producer, but also as the shows narrator.

Are you looking forward to see the "real" Sheldon again?

Thanks ComicBook.com