Jim Carrey's top 5 performances

Jim Carrey is the man who is best for his performances in a host of comedies, but there is more to him than meets the eye, and he has a breadth in his acting that I personally always appreciated. Now, according to his own statement, he is (sort of) retired but will still appear in the third Sonic the Hedgehog film. Although the role of Dr. Robotnik is hardly the one we will remember him most for, there are plenty of other great ones and these are my five favourites...

5. The Majestic (2001)

Fifth place is definitely the least known of the films that appear on this list. But I've always liked this forgotten gem. Carrey plays a man who loses his memory and unwittingly and unknowingly assumes another man's identity. It's a film where Carrey's serious side shines through on many occasions, where his skill as an actor is also clearly evident in many scenes. It's the kind of film that was one in a series of more serious roles he played during the same period. After spoiling us with a series of comedic ones, Carrey showed that he mastered them just as well.

4. Dumb & Dumber (1994)

It's not easy to play dumb. As much as this is Carrey's film, it's also Jeff Daniels', and it's in scenes where they're together that it's at its best. But this is Carrey's list, after all, and in the role of Lloyd he really shines. The thing about playing a character of that type is that you have to believe in the stupid things that are done and said. Carrey makes it work and his acting makes a lot of the scenes stand out. At its core, there is also a very funny script here that Carrey takes to a level that puts this performance in fourth place on the list.

3. Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

The iconic role that made Carrey famous is also, of course, a film and role that must be here. Sure, it can be argued that the character and the acting is all over the place, but I would rather argue that it is above all very uniform, which is very difficult to achieve. Sure, it's pretty out there in many ways but Carrey really makes this particular character his own and something unique. It shows in everything from his walking style, to his expressions and the way the lines are delivered. Many of the best performances are when it balances on a kind of border of feeling improvised but still fitting within the framework of the film. Carrey may in many ways be a bit Ace in a role that was tailor-made for him. But that doesn't make it any worse.

2. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Despite his comedic roles, it's in the more serious ones where Carrey's range is really on display. I'll be honest here and say that this film is not a favourite but I can't help but place it high on the list based solely on Carrey's fantastic performance. Because of course there is something special in that contrast of what we are used to seeing him in and this. The seriousness, the melancholy and the restraint. Carrey feels like an ordinary guy, which is the whole point of this role, and even if the film is not one I personally appreciate very much, I think Carrey is very, very good in it.

1. The Truman Show (1998)

An actor's best performance often goes hand in hand with the film that you think is the best. The fantastic The Truman Show is no exception, but a lot of the reason I think it's Carrey's best film is also because of his performance. Peter Weir put together an absolutely fantastic story about a person who unknowingly participates in a reality show, where his life is broadcast 24/7 and the dead audience follows him since birth.

Carrey handles the role of Truman Burbank perfectly. In this film, he feels both ordinary and unique, often restrained with some scenes where his unique facial expressions sneak through. But mostly it feels real. Every line, every scene, and then that slow realisation that all is not right - Carrey masters all of this perfectly. I have seen this film so many times and am always struck by how Carrey can shift between emotions so seamlessly, how his face tells more than just what is said and how the story becomes both sad and hopeful thanks to his performance. A brilliant film and a brilliant performance and in my eyes Jim Carrey's very best.

