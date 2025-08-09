Jim Carrey's funniest films

HQ

(5) The Cable Guy

I remember very clearly how incredibly disappointed I was with Ben Stiller's strange fusion of thriller and comedy after I walked out of the cinema (1996). I hated The Cable Guy, then. Largely because I wanted to see Jim Carrey do the same freaked-out, wacky thing he'd just done in Ace Ventura, and in the process expected a different kind of film with a different kind of humour than Stiller offered. Today I know better. Cable Guy is incredibly successful in the way Stiller mixes stalker parody with darker themes and wacky comedy of errors with a lisping Carrey, who elicits delightful guffaws every time.

(4) Yes Man

We've all been at that stage where we say no to everything. Friends, family and acquaintances want to take you to every event imaginable. Your job invites you to everything from the theatre to concerts and team building weekends with hotel stays and everything else - while you can only do one thing in return. Say no, stay at home. When this becomes a reality for the otherwise very nice banker Carl, Carrey has laid the groundwork for one of the funniest comedies of all time. Because Carl changes track. Forcing himself to say yes to everything. Yes, yes, yes, yes. Carrey stars here, and while he tones down the Ace Ventura gruffness and his most screechy SNL persona, he's sufficiently rubbery and unpredictably animated in his body language to elicit plenty of prolonged laughs.

(3) The Mask

When Carrey roars "Hooooooold on to your lugnuts, it's tiiiiime for an overhaul!" and follows it up by driving the exhaust system of his broken Honda up the arse of the two scumbag mechanics who deliberately wrecked his car instead of fixing it - I always have a good laugh. Something I've done every time I've seen The Mask since its cinema premiere in 1994. Sure, there are parts of the computer effects in this 31-year-old film that don't quite hold up today, but Carrey is funny through and through and much of his improvised dialogue as the superhero Mask is unbelievably good.

(2) Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

I remember it like yesterday, when The Galloping Detective dropped like a bombshell and how the comedian - who long before the cinema premiere was counted out - went from nothing to the world's greatest, overnight. Because there's so much in this freakishly wild film that shouldn't work, that doesn't work on paper - but when Carrey started flying around screaming during filming - the director (by his own admission) just let him pour, which of course, in retrospect, was the right choice. When Ace turns around inside the chief's office and "talks to his arse," I'm still laughing so hard it echoes throughout the house.

(1) Dumb & Dumber

When Lloyd screams like a broken modem in an attempt to recreate the world's most disturbing sound or when he roars "You know, Lloyd, just when I think you couldn't possibly be any dumber, you go and do something like this... and totally redeem yourself!", I laugh as much today as I did in 1994. This was, of course, an unprecedented year for Jim Carrey, who with Dumb & Dumber cemented himself as the world's greatest film comedian without any doubt.