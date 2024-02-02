Jim Carrey to return as Dr. 'Eggman' Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgedog 3

HQ

It seemed that after the conclusion of Sonic the Hedgedog 2 we had seen the end of the evil Dr Robotnik in the film version of the Sega characters, but it has now become clear that this will not be the case. Paramount+ has confirmed that Jim Carrey will return in Sonic 3 to once again play the series' main villain.

Variety has confirmed the news, although the film's own official account already hinted at a clue in its first teaser.

This will be the first time in the comedian and actor's long career that he has made a trilogy in film. Sonic the Hedgedog 3 will be released in cinemas on 20 December 2024.