Jim Carrey returned for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 because he needed the money

Jim Carrey, who previously hinted that he was considering retirement after Sonic the Hedgehog 2, has confirmed his return as Dr Ivo Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3. Carrey explained his decision in an interview and said somewhat jokingly:

"I bought a lot of stuff and need the money."

In addition to reprising the role of Dr Robotnik, Carrey will also portray the character's grandfather, Gerald Robotnik, which means dual roles in the film. Director Jeff Fowler expressed gratitude for Carrey's involvement, noting that the actor's participation was crucial to the project.

As most people know, the new film also introduces Shadow the Hedgehog, reuniting Sonic, Knuckles and Tails in a battle against this new, mysterious foe. The film is expected to be the most exciting instalment yet in the series. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 opens in cinemas on the 20th of December.

