Jim Carrey reportedly in talks to star in live-action The Jetsons movie

HQ

Hollywood appears to be rooting through the archives again, looking for old IP to bring back, as there are reports Jim Carrey could lead a new Jetsons movie, helmed by Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow. Currently, there are no deals in place.

TheWrap first caught wind of this story, reporting that Trevorrow is in talks to write the script alongside The Idol's Joe Epstein. Carrey's involvement would make The Jetsons movie the first non-Sonic film he's been a part of since Dark Crimes back in 2016. Carrey has of course appeared in TV, being SNL's Joe Biden for a short stint and even working on The Weeknd's music videos, but has remained largely absent from film besides his time as Dr. Robotnik.

The Jetsons initially began as a Hanna-Barbera cartoon series centred around a nuclear family in the distant future, with access to flying cars and a robot maid. The show was revived in the 1980s, and has since made the odd appearance here or there. While it's safe to say there aren't millions of people clamouring for a Jetsons revival, Carrey's star power could be enough to get people in the cinema, no matter the source material.