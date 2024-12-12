Jim Carrey open to returning as the Grinch

HQ

With the holiday season just around the corner, it's the perfect time to revisit How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Jim Carrey, who famously portrayed the Grinch in the 2000 film, has hinted that he'd be open to returning for How the Grinch Stole Christmas 2. However, there's one major condition: the grueling process of wearing the heavy prosthetics and makeup that made the original performance so physically demanding.

While Carrey acknowledges how exhausting it was to spend long hours in the costume, he believes that advancements in technology, like motion capture, could make a return to the role much easier. Could Carrey return as the Grinch if the costume process was less taxing?

Would you want to see him back in the role?