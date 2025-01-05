Jim Carrey open to returning as Dr. Robotnik in future Sonic movies

HQ

Despite claims of retirement, Jim Carrey returned as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, marking the first time the actor has ever starred in all three features of a trilogy. However, even with the third movie under his belt, Carrey isn't sure he's done with Sonic.

Speaking with Cinema Today, Carrey said that he is "definitely" open for more Sonic. "I'm open to the idea, and generally they come to me with the next idea, and if I go 'that sounds fun', y'know, then I'll do it. I don't feel locked to anything in life unless it's something that interests me," he said.

"I certainly love this crew, I love this gang that makes these movies and I love the fans. I think there's a lot of really great energy around it and great responses. And the fans jump in there and go like 'How about if you do this?' y'know, and they've been super helpful; I think we're all making this movie together."

Carrey also said that he's not fully retired, and is instead in a state of "power rest" at the start of the interview. We do know that a fourth Sonic movie is coming, and so long as there's Sonic, it does feel like we need Robotnik.