Jim Carrey may consider making a sequel to The Mask

HQ

It's been 30 years since The Mask was released and despite the fact that a sequel was planned, we instead got Son of the Mask where neither Jim Carrey nor Cameron Diaz participated and the film received a cool reception to say the least. Since then there has been some talk about whether a proper sequel can be made and Jim Carrey, who is currently in Sonic 3, is at least open to it, if it's a really good idea:

"Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess... It's not really about the money. I joke about the money... But I never know. You can't be definite about these things. I said I'd like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just - things tend to change."

It is not common for Carrey to return to any of his old roles, so we will simply have to see if this happens or not at some point in the future.

Thanks, Comicbook.com