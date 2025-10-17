Jim Bolger, former New Zealand Prime Minister, passes away at 90 The late leader is remembered for his efforts to unite the country and reconcile with Māori communities.

We just got the news that Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jim Bolger has passed away, his family announced. Bolger, who led the nation through much of the 1990s, is remembered for his role in reshaping the country's political and social landscape. His government introduced a new electoral system that still defines New Zealand's democracy and advanced historic agreements with Māori tribes to address the legacy of colonisation. Known for his republican views and measured leadership, Bolger remained a respected voice in national affairs long after leaving office. Rest in peace, Jim Bolger. Jim Bolger // Shutterstock