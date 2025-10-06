Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
World news

Jilly Cooper passes away at 88

The celebrated British author of novels such as Rivals and Riders.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We just got the news that British writer Jilly Cooper, known for her lively portrayals of Britain's upper class, has passed away, her agent said in a statement on Monday. Rising to fame in the 1980s with her bold and humorous novels, Cooper became a household name thanks to characters like Rupert Campbell-Black and the glamorous world she created around him. Her work found renewed popularity recently with the Disney+ adaptation of Rivals (which you can learn more about at the following link), introducing her sharp storytelling to a new generation of readers and viewers alike. Rest in peace, Jilly Cooper.

Jilly Cooper passes away at 88
Jilly Cooper // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited Kingdom


Loading next content