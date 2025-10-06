Jilly Cooper passes away at 88 The celebrated British author of novels such as Rivals and Riders.

HQ We just got the news that British writer Jilly Cooper, known for her lively portrayals of Britain's upper class, has passed away, her agent said in a statement on Monday. Rising to fame in the 1980s with her bold and humorous novels, Cooper became a household name thanks to characters like Rupert Campbell-Black and the glamorous world she created around him. Her work found renewed popularity recently with the Disney+ adaptation of Rivals (which you can learn more about at the following link), introducing her sharp storytelling to a new generation of readers and viewers alike. Rest in peace, Jilly Cooper. Jilly Cooper // Shutterstock