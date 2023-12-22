Jill Braff has been appointed as the new head of Zenimax/Bethesda

HQ

This week Microsoft has revamped the boards of some of its newest studios. In addition to changes at Activision Blizzard (including the final departure of Bobby Kotick next week), the giant has decided to put a new face at the helm of another of its best-known recent acquisitions: Zenimax/Bethesda.

Matt Booty announced in an email to studio staff on Wednesday that they have appointed Jill Braff, a former executive at Nintendo and Sega (where she was also head of marketing) as the new head of Zenimax/Bethesda. The Verge has shared Booty's statement, which you can read below.

"Jill has a wealth of experience in games and entertainment, with previous roles at Nintendo, Sega, Glu Mobile, Home Shopping Network and Warner Bros. and building the online and marketing business for the Ellen DeGeneres Show," he added.

"She was our lead for integration work when ZeniMax/Bethesda joined Xbox, and through that work has gotten to know many of their teams and leaders well.

"Jill will be responsible for leading the ZeniMax/Bethesda game development teams, which will continue to operate as limited integration entities, as well as continuing to oversee the Microsoft Casual Games team. Reporting to Jill will be Todd Howard, Todd Vaughn, Matt Firor, Paul Jensen and Heather Cooper.

Jamie Leder will remain in his role as CEO of ZeniMax/Bethesda, reporting to me, and will continue to support the ongoing integration work. To support the development of the ZeniMax/Bethesda games portfolio, Robert Gray (ZeniMax Quality Assurance) and Timothy Beggs (ZeniMax Release Management) will report to Todd Vaughn.

Building on the success of Starfield, all ZeniMax/Bethesda studios are poised to create some of the most exciting and innovative games in the industry. I'm confident that Jill's leadership and support of the teams, along with her proven ability to build meaningful bridges back to Xbox, will further empower everyone at Bethesda to bring incredible experiences to our players."