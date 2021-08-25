English
Jett: The Far Shore

Jett: The Far Shore to land this October

And pre-orders for PS4, PS5, and PC are now available.

As part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live broadcast, we just received a release date for when Jett: The Far Shore would be landing. Set to arrive this October, on the fifth to be exact, this cosmic adventure game takes players on an interstellar journey where they must build a future for their people who are threatened by oblivion.

Developed by Superbrothers, Jett will be arriving on PC, PlayStation 4 & 5, and as part of the release date announcement, it has also been revealed that pre-orders for the game are now open on those platforms, for the price of $29.99.

You can take a look at a few screenshots from the game as well as the gameplay trailer below.

