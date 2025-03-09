JetBlue gives one of its planes a Super Mario makeover

HQ

While they are a little less frequent than they used to be, we do sometimes see planes with themed designs and decals. Whether it's Haribo, Pokémon, Hello Kitty, Middle-earth, the list goes on. The majority are found in regions where the respective brand is common or heavily embedded, hence seeing Pokémon planes in Japan, and now this is happening again.

This time we're seeing Nintendo and JetBlue teaming up for a Super Mario-themed plane. Specifically, it's Nintendo of America that has collaborated with the aviation firm, which is why the plane will likely be seen mostly on U.S. soil. The plane that has been given the Super Mario makeover is an Airbus A320, and the branding includes blue, red, and yellow elements, with windows that suggest Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, and Bowser are on board.

Would you like to take a trip on the Super Mario Airbus?

This is an ad: