Jet Set Radio's Beat will star in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

SEGA has revealed that Jet Set Radio's Beat will be a free unlockable character in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania when it launches on October 5. It's unclear at present how players can unlock the Dreamcast mascot, but when playing as him spray paint cans will be used as the collectible items instead of bananas.

This will reportedly be only the first of several iconic guest characters to feature within the game. In the future, it's likely that we will see other masocts from SEGA's history roll around its colourful stages and we are personally hoping for Sonic, Nights, and Amigo.

You can take a look at Beat in action in the video above.