Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and House of the Dead get new merch to celebrate the Sega classics

Jet Set Radio, Crazy Taxi, and House of the Dead are the targets of new merchandise celebrating some of Sega's classic titles. The games might not (yet) be getting any love when it comes to new releases, but you can still show your love with this merch.

Most of the designs are simple t-shirts with the logo of the game combined with a few characters. Thanks to the art style of Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi, the designs aren't utter flops, but you're still getting a simple shirt here, nothing more.

Still, as it's a deal with Amazon, most of the clothes are actually pretty cheap. Perhaps if you're looking for a Christmas present for an old-school gamer, this could be near the top of your list.

