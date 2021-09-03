Jet Set Radio art director back with Sega after nine years

HQ

Jet Set Radio is one of the visually most striking games of all time, and the person behind the gorgeous looks was art director Ryuta Ueda. He was also involved with the Panzer Dragoon series as well as the first Yakuza games. But nine years ago, he left Sega for Yahoo! Japan.

Fortunately, it seems like Ueda has missed video games. Today he writes on Facebook that he is now back at Sega again:

"I have decided to resign from Yahoo Japan and return to my old company, Sega. I am very grateful for the many people I met and the many lessons I learned through various projects at Yahoo!

From now on, I will focus on making games again. Not only do I feel the excitement of making things, but I am also smiling a little at the thought of seeing old friends and meeting new people. I would like to fully demonstrate what I have cultivated through experience."

We look forward to see more of his work for Sega in a hopefully not too distant future.

