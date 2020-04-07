Cookies

Jet Lancer

Jet Lancer will bring frenetic aerial action in May

Pixelated arcade dogfights are coming to both PC and Nintendo Switch.

Do you enjoy aerial dogfights, jets, and "pixel-perfect action" then Jet Lancer might just be the game you need, as you will take your customisable jet into the air and battle enemy aircraft and giant robots at "supersonic speeds."

Jet Lancer will include a deep upgrade system that "encourages learning, experimentation, and tactical decision-making", in a single-player story-driven campaign that "wouldn't look out of place in games like Advance Wars and Fire Emblem."

You will be able to find Jet Lancer on PC and Nintendo Switch on May 12, for €14.99.

