Jet Force Gemini is finally coming to Nintendo Switch in December

Expansion Pack subscriber are getting an early Christmas gift.

Many beloved Nintendo 64 games have made their way to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack collection the last couple of years, but yours truly was still missing an underrated gem from Rare. Fortunately, I can cross that one off the list next month.

Nintendo has announced that Jet Force Gemini, the 1999 third-person shooter from Rare, will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library sometime in December, so Xbox players won't be the only ones able to enjoy the classic game (as part of Rare Replay) on modern consoles much longer.

