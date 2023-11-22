Jet Force Gemini is finally coming to Nintendo Switch in December

HQ

Many beloved Nintendo 64 games have made their way to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack collection the last couple of years, but yours truly was still missing an underrated gem from Rare. Fortunately, I can cross that one off the list next month.

Nintendo has announced that Jet Force Gemini, the 1999 third-person shooter from Rare, will be added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack library sometime in December, so Xbox players won't be the only ones able to enjoy the classic game (as part of Rare Replay) on modern consoles much longer.