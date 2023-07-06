Jesus resurrected in Mel Gibson's sequel to The Passion of the Christ

With the working title 'The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection', Mel Gibson is getting ready to repeat the success of the first film, or at least try to. The 2004 original, as many may recall, is a study in suffering, shot on a relatively small budget and with box office receipts north of six hundred milllion dollars.

Preparation for Resurrection has been going on for quite some time but the project seems to be (finally?) moving and in an interview from last year, Gibson also confirms that Jim Cavizel is planning to return in the role of Jesus. The director also talks about how he has two different scripts, one that is structured and strong, and one that is an outright fever dream - complete with visits to hell and falling angels.

You can watch the interviewhere.

What did you think of The Passion of the Christ and are you keen on the sequel?