Jesus, not Virgin Mary, saved the world, Vatican clarifies in new decree approved by Pope Leo

HQ

The Vatican declared on Tuesday that Jesus Christ alone saved the world from sin, formally rejecting the idea that the Virgin Mary shared in humanity's redemption.

In a new decree approved by Pope Leo, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith instructed the world's 1.4 billion Catholics not to refer to Mary as the "co-redeemer" or "co-redemptrix", saying the title "creates confusion" about core Christian beliefs.

"It would not be appropriate to use the title 'co-redemptrix'," the text states. "This title can create an imbalance in the harmony of the truths of the Christian faith." The document settles a centuries-old theological debate that has divided Church scholars and even recent popes.

A question debated for decades

Catholics traditionally believe that Jesus redeemed humanity through his crucifixion and resurrection. But theologians have long debated whether Mary's role as the mother of Jesus granted her a share in that redemptive act.

The late Pope Francis strongly opposed calling Mary a "co-redeemer," describing the notion as "foolishness." His predecessor Benedict XVI took a similar stance, while John Paul II once used the title but later dropped it amid doctrinal concerns.

The new decree emphasizes Mary's unique spiritual role, not as a redeemer, but as a mediator who "opened the gates of Redemption" by accepting God's will and giving birth to Jesus. According to the Gospel of Luke, Mary's faithful response to the angel's message was simple: "Let it be."